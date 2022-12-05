Nick Bosa has “some hamstring irritation” that will be managed this week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media Monday afternoon on a conference call to provide injury updates. Shanahan didn’t have anything new about Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury.

He said the doctors don’t believe Garoppolo suffered a Lisfranc injury. That’s good news, but there are still tests to be done, so Shanahan didn’t fully commit. Garoppolo is still out for the season but avoiding a worst-case scenario injury that would involve an offseason setback without a full recovery is a positive sign.

Nick Bosa has some “hamstring irritation” that will be managed throughout the week. So don’t be surprised if Bosa sits out the first couple of days of practice.

Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway has a pectoral strain that will cause him to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Ridgeway’s injury does not require surgery. Ridgeway has been excellent in D.J. Jones’s role this season as a nose tackle. That’s a significant loss for the 49ers. TY McGill will likely take his spot.

Finally, safety Tarvarius Moore suffered a knee sprain that will keep him out for a few weeks. Moore has played the sixth-most snaps on special teams this year for the 49ers and is tied for fourth on the team in special teams tackles. He’s no easy replacement, either.

As for Baker Mayfield: “We look into everything. I’ve always been a fan of his. We feel good about our players. We’ll look into everything, but I feel good with where we’re at right now.”

That sounds like a no.