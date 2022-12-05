MNF thread: Andy Dalton and the Saints take on Tom Brady and the Bucs

The 49ers' next opponent is playing tonight as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay has not played well this year, and the loss of Bruce Arians has reared its ugly head offensively. Still, the Bucs control their destiny for the remainder of the season.

They face Andy Dalton, a team that could not score against the Niners a week ago, and the 4-8 Saints. Despite being four games below .500, New Orleans would be just a half-game out of first place if they win tonight. On the flip side, a loss would have them picking in the top six of the NFL Draft. That’s the 2022 NFL season for you.

The Saints have the Bucs number as of late, but Andy Dalton is 6-20 straight up in his past 26 primetime games, including losing his last six.

New Orleans will be without starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner, CB P.J. Williams, and edge rusher, Payton Turner. So they’re shorthanded once again. Can Tom Brady and company take advantage?

The Saints are 3.5-point underdogs on DraftKings SportsBook with the total on the game set at 40.5.