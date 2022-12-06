Golden Nuggets: It’s time to Brock and roll

“Purdy is raw, but not that raw. He was a four-year starter at Iowa State and passed for 12,170 yards and 81 touchdowns. With that experience under his belt, Malcolm Gladwell may even consider Purdy a quarterbacking expert.”

“There is something that Shanahan and Purdy did not know. The average NFL pass this season has been thrown 2.74 seconds after the quarterback gets the ball in his hands. Purdy threw this pass in 1.72 seconds. In the NFL this season, only five times in 13 weeks had a quarterback completed a pass of at least 10 yards in 1.72 seconds or less, per NFL Next Gen stats. This was the sixth. As Purdy prepared to get hit by Jaelan Phillips, he threw a dart to Kittle, who caught and ran for a 19-yard gain. This means something because it shows Purdy recognized the defense, changed the ball, was willing to take a big hit, and he was skilled enough to complete a downfield pass with everything going on.”

“Basically, Purdy confirmed everything Shanahan and Lynch thought about him going into this. He can make solid reads, he doesn’t panic, and he really doesn’t fear taking a hit and throwing into tight windows.“He’s got some balls out there, forgive me for saying it that way,” Shanahan said Sunday.”

“They were talking about that a lot last night, but it seems like that they’re starting to believe that it isn’t, so that is good news, but it’s not all for sure done yet,” Shanahan said on a conference call with local media Monday afternoon. “Some specialists have to finalize it, so we don’t want to give you guys any false information. They’re discussing all those things, but we’re feeling like it’s starting to get better than that, so we’ll see when we get the official information.”

“Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Monday afternoon, telling reporters that Nick Bosa — who has a league-leading 14.5 sacks — came out of Sunday’s game with hamstring irritation. He said he’ll be managed throughout the week; his status against the Buccaneers is murky at this point, but it was not described as a significant injury.”

“In the world of the San Francisco 49ers, Friday practices are considered the lightest of the week, with one notable exception. On a day when most team drills are done at half speed, there’s one red zone period of 7-on-7 in which everyone goes all in....For 13 weeks, Niners quarterback Brock Purdy has led the scout team in those drills against the Niners’ first-team defense. In each of those weeks, Purdy’s taken pride in occasionally sneaking one past Niners linebacker Fred Warner and Co. for a touchdown. Two days before Sunday’s 33-17 win against the Miami Dolphins, Purdy was at it again, firing twice in the direction of Warner and coming up empty both times.”

“One of the more impressive aspects of Purdy’s outing was how decisive he was with his throws and how quickly he got rid of the ball. Per Next Gen Stats, he had a 2.67-second release against the Dolphins, which tied for the seventh fastest among this week’s quarterbacks. By comparison, Garoppolo — who has a famously quick release — had a 2.66-second release this season.”

“In the meantime, Garoppolo joined his teammates for meetings Monday after spending Sunday night at home with his family. Shanahan said he spoke to Garoppolo on Sunday night but that it was good to have him around the team so everybody could give him a hug and wish him well. Given the circumstances, Shanahan said Garoppolo was in “good spirits” and upbeat about making a full recovery from the injury.”

“Let’s look into the repercussions and impact of the Garoppolo injury, both on the 49ers and the rest of the league, through 2022 and into next season.”

“One particularly interesting scenario is if, say, the Indianapolis Colts, who have shown they are entirely unpredictable, cut veteran Matt Ryan and pick up Mayfield. They’re ninth on the waiver wire and have a bye week coming up that could be a prime opportunity to get someone new up to speed.”

“The quarterback’s role is basically just make smart decisions with the ball, get the ball to the playmakers and that’s one of the reasons why people on radio and throughout ESPN, they always talk about, ‘Well what’s Jimmy doing? What’s Jimmy doing? Or what’s he not doing? Or what’s the quarterback doing?’...And it’s not what we see with the Chiefs or what we see with the Bills. They’re quarterback-centric offenses. This team is not. So I think Jimmy’s injury is not going to change much.”

“Simplify the game for that guy,” Rice said on 95.7 The Game’s ”The Morning Roast” show. “That’s going to be up to those receivers like I said, to defeat one-on-one coverage, get open so [Purdy] doesn’t have to hold on to the ball.”