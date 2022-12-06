49ers open up as 3.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers for Week 14

We are onto Week 14 as the 49ers look to make it six in a row against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Would you believe me if I had told you when Brock Purdy entered the game for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo Sunday that he’d be favored over Tom Brady the following week?

Well, according to DraftKings SportsBook, the Niners are 3.5-point favorites over the Bucs next Sunday, with the total on the game set at 37.5. And after watching Monday Night Football, it makes sense.

Tampa Bay Bay’s offense looked stagnant and unimaginative. The only time they looked like they had a pulse offensively was on the final drive of the game. That’s why the total is in the low 30s.

There have been 17 totals under 40 points this year. San Francisco has been involved in three of those games. One was Week 1, when there was a torrential downpour. The other came against Baker Mayfield, ironically enough.

But the Week 14 total of 37.5 is the second-lowest in the NFL this season. Needless to say, Vegas isn’t expecting a shootout between Purdy and Brady. Instead, they’re projecting the 49ers to win with the score around 20-17.