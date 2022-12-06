Jimmy Garoppolo could return in 7-8 weeks after doctors conclude he doesn’t need surgery

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that doctors concluded Tuesday that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does not need surgery on his foot, and it is not the dreaded Lisfranc injury. Schefter added that Garoppolo has a chance to return, if fully healthy and his rehab goes smoothly, for the playoffs. The timeframe Schefter used was 7-8 weeks.

Schefter’s tweet was loaded with caveats. He said “could,” “chance,” and “potential.” If all goes well, Jimmy will return right around the NFC Championship. The Divisional round is in seven weeks, with the NFC Championship in eight weeks. Then, of course, the Super Bowl is after that.

Who is ready for the “Brock Purdy got us here!” arguments?

The 49ers have a difficult decision to make. They only have two spots they can designate to return from the injured reserve. If Jimmy can play, he’s a lock. Javon Kinlaw is nearing a return. That would mean Elijah Mitchell is on the outside looking in and Trey Lance.

Only the 49ers could make an injury this interesting. There’s a long way to go, and the Niners have to win for Garoppolo’s return to happen. But it makes for one heck of a story.