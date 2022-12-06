Rams claim Baker Mayfield; the 49ers did NOT put in a claim

The 49ers did not put in a claim for Baker Mayfield. You know who did? The Los Angeles Rams. They recently placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, so there was a need. However, Field Yates reported that no other team pursued Mayfield after he was released by the Panthers on Monday.

The Rams were the only team to place a waiver claim on Baker Mayfield, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2022

Reports are surfacing that Mayfield could play for the Rams as soon as Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. According to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, Mayfield would have gone unclaimed and passed through waivers had he reached the 49ers, who had just signed Josh Johnson to a one-year deal.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they’ve already played the Rams twice. I’m sure Nick Bosa isn’t happy about that. So the Rams will pay Mayfield $1.35 million for the next handful of games in what will turn out to be a tryout.

If Stafford retires due to nagging injuries, Mayfield could be the Rams quarterback of the future. Something we never thought would be possible, but I imagine the other three teams in the NFL would welcome it.