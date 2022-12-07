49ers Reacts Survey Week 14 survey: Despite Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, are you still confident?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Another week, another new storyline for the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered what appeared to be a season-ending injury during Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins. After further evaluation, it appears Garoppolo could return during a deep playoff run. The discussion is a hot topic on Twitter as fans discuss whether Trey Lance or Garoppolo should be activated.

The show goes on with Brock Purdy. Purdy filled in more than admirably in a pinch. Kyle Shanahan has shown he can get production from Nick Mullens at times. The offense has premium playmakers. Purdy will be asked to distribute the football.

The true test for this offense begins with the next two games. Tampa Bay and Seattle present back-to-back matchups with playoff-contending teams. With a week of preparation, Purdy will be front and center against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

The 49ers have no shortage of storylines. The team continues to be a content machine.

Are you confident in this team's direction? Are the dreams of a deep playoff run gone?

If so, do you believe Purdy has what it takes to help the 49ers get to the Super Bowl?