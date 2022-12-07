Golden Nuggets: Eight weeks of Brocksanity

“According to Schefter, Garoppolo does not have a Lisfranc injury and will not need surgery despite breaking a few bones in his foot. If the rehab goes well, Garoppolo could return in the next 7-8 weeks, giving him an outside chance to return for the playoffs. The regular season ends in five weeks, meaning that Garoppolo could make a return for a divisional playoff game or NFC championship game.”

“We will find out a lot about Purdy in the coming weeks as he accumulates playing time and opposing defenses coaches construct game plans to confuse him and force mistakes...We still believe Lance will be the 49ers’ starter in 2023 and Garoppolo will be elsewhere. If Purdy holds it together down the stretch of the season, he figures to open next year as the backup.”

“It’s a good news / bad news,” Cowherd said on his podcast. “It creates clarity. The bad news is, you’re not going to win the Super Bowl. But the good news is, it is now going to be a Trey Lance, Brock Purdy franchise going forward, or Tom Brady. Those rumors will heat up.”

“He also has a Garoppolo-like ability to keep plays alive. That was one of the themes when I interviewed his former coaches in the spring — Purdy had a way of pulling rabbits from top hats at seemingly impossible moments.”

“We’re used to it, but it’s still so funny to me,” Warner said after laughing. “Even that moment you mentioned, in the heat of battle, I’m trying to get the group going, and obviously, I don’t hear him say that right there because he’s off in the back of the huddle, but just to know that’s his reaction is hilarious.”