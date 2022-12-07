Shanahan on Garoppolo’s potential return: ‘We’re not real optimistic’

The 49ers returned to practice Wednesday, and Kyle Shanahan answered questions about Jimmy Garoppolo’s potential return from a foot injury:

“It’s not a Lisfranc. They don’t have to do surgery on it. It’s still going to be a big recovery. But much less than we anticipated, which is awesome news for him in the offseason. He’ll be good to go right away, so it won’t be like last year. There’s that way outside chance, late in the playoffs or something like that. But it’s just an outside chance. We’re not real optimistic about that. But they didn’t rule it out.”

Shanahan confirmed that there’s no ligament damage in Jimmy’s knee. He said the 49ers would “play it by ear” regarding whether Garoppolo would go on the injured reserve list:

“Our goal is to get to the playoffs. And we have to make sure we do the best thing possible for that. That’s the issue with IR. Most likely, even if it did happen, he wouldn’t be able to come back from that. So we’ll see how these IR decisions play out over the next couple weeks.”

Shanahan said the 7-8 week report for Garoppolo’s return Tuesday is a best-case scenario: “Not to play football in 7-8 weeks. But to heal.”

On Whether there are multiple bones broken in Jimmy’s foot:

“I believe just one, but I don’t dive into it as hard as you guys ask me. I know it’s a serious injury that will most likely keep him out for the year. I know it was really good news that there was no ligament damage. And he’ll be fine once the broken foot heals.”

Kyle all but shut the door on Garoppolo returning this season.