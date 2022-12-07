Week 14 injury reports: Nick Bosa sits out of Wednesday’s practice

We’ll use this stream to update this week’s injury reports for both of the 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s a look at the Bucs injury report:

Did Not Participate:

S Mike Edwards (hamstring)

S Antoine Windfield Jr. (ankle)

OT Tristan Wirfs (Ankle/Knee)

Limited:

NT Vita Vea (Foot/Shoulder)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad)

Edwards has started ten games for the Bucs this season. Winfield has started nine. That’s two safeties that missed practiced. Not to mention one of the best right tackles in the game.

Kyle Shanahan praised Tampa Bay for being able to stop the run Wednesday. Here he is on Tampa Bay’s defensive coordinator Todd Bowles:

“He’s got a huge challenge. Todd alone, but also the talent they have over there. They stop the run as good as anybody in this league. They’ve been doing that for a number of years. They’re extremely good in their coverages because they can do anything that they want. They’re good in man, they have all the blitzes, so Todd’s probably going to throw everything at us and what works, he’ll keep doing it until we figure out how to do it better back.”

Check out the stream for the 49ers injury reoprt.