The 49ers will be smart with Arik Armstead

Here’s the 49ers practice report for Wednesday:

Did Not Participate:

DL Nick Bosa (hamstring)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DB Tarvarius Moore (knee)

DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

T Trent Williams (rest)

Limited:

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

OL Spencer Burford (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (quad)

Head coach Kyle Kyle Shanahan said Armstead made it through Sunday’s game healthy, but the team doesn’t want to push him and reaggravated an injury during the week — which Shanahan said is what happened back in October:

“Yeah, he got through the game well. We have to be smart with him so it doesn’t act up as it did earlier in the year, but he had a successful game.”

Christian McCaffrey’s knee irritation is the same as last week, so expect CMC to continue to be limited.

The injury report is short and sweet this week, which is good. We’ll see if Burford returns to the lineup or if the team remains patient with him and lets Burford’s ankle fully heal.

We’re at the point in the season where guys like Nick Bosa don’t need to practice during the week if they’re dealing with a nagging injury or if there’s a chance they’re not 100 percent.