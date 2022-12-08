Nick Bosa has a chance to make history on Sunday

Nick Bosa seemingly does something spectacular every time he takes the field for the 49ers. Since his rookie year in 2019, Bosa has established himself among the elite game-changing talents in this league and has firmly earned a seat at the table in the most valuable non-quarterback in the NFL conversation.

When the 49ers take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend at Levi’s Stadium, Bosa will have an opportunity to place himself in rarified air amongst some of the greatest players who have ever chased down quarterbacks in the National Football League.

With a sack on Sunday, Bosa’s total would increase to 15.5 on the year, and it would be the second consecutive year that Bosa has eclipsed the 15-sack mark, making Bosa just the fifth player since the year 2000 to record 15 more in back to back seasons.

It would also mean that Bosa would have 15 or more sacks in two of his first four seasons in the NFL, a feat that has only been accomplished by four other players since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982.

Three of those four players who have already accomplished this have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the fourth is a current player who is near lock to be voted in as a first-ballot member.

Check out the names on this exclusive list that Bosa is positioned to join

Reggie White

Richard Dent

Andre Tippett

J.J. Watt

Four of the greatest pass rushers the league has ever seen, and soon-to-be Nick Bosa. That’s it, that’s the list.

At 25 years old, Bosa would also join Dent and Tippett as the only players under the age of 26 to record back-to-back seasons with 15 or more sacks. One other important thing to note is this record is not tainted because of the 17-game schedule the league currently deploys, as Bosa missed week 6 in Atlanta and would end up appearing in 16 games this season if things hold serve moving forward.

Now Bosa gets the chance to write his name in the history books by sacking arguably the greatest player the NFL has ever seen. It couldn’t possibly have been drawn up any better than this.