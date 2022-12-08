Golden Nuggets: The Brockaganda continues

“You would think he’s been in the league 15 years,” 49ers left tackle Trent Williams told NFL Media in the locker room on Wednesday. “If you’re talking, he’ll say, ‘Shut your a— up.’ He ain’t no timid rookie feeling his way around. He will get on your a—. You would think he’s like Peyton Manning or something. Wide receivers not running, you’ll hear him cussing a wide receiver out.....I like how confident he is and [he’s] such a small package,” Williams said. “His seriousness. To me it’s so intriguing. [With] the offensive line, the confidence is the biggest thing, because we’re judged play by play. I look at it like, damn, when I was a rookie I wish I had that confidence. I can appreciate it.”

“Purdy went to his next read and hit Samuel in a tight window over the middle of the field. He put the ball on Samuel’s outside shoulder, which allowed him to turn and get some extra yardage after the catch...Having the patience to go through full-field reads in his first NFL action, especially without many or any first-team practice reps, is not something you expect to see very often even from rookies drafted in the first round, but Purdy did it on multiple occasions.”

“I mess with him just like I mess with all the quarterbacks during camp: ‘Hey, man, when you gonna throw me one?’” [Jimmie] Ward said with a smile. “He’ll smirk, he’ll grin and he’ll say, ‘No, I’m not going to throw you one.’ And that’s it. He keeps it short and sweet.”

“More than that, the Niners have noticed Bosa’s increased ability to deliver when it matters most. Against the Saints, he provided the fourth-quarter sack that killed a New Orleans drive deep in San Francisco territory. Against the Dolphins on Sunday, Bosa faced a pair of backup offensive tackles and subsequently dominated the game, posting three sacks and a forced fumble that led to a game-sealing scoop and score by linebacker Dre Greenlaw.”

“Best-case scenario. Not to play football, 7-8 weeks, but to heal,” Shanahan said. “Usually takes a little bit more after that [to get back to football action]....He confirmed that there’s no ligament damage in the foot, which bodes well for Garoppolo’s long-term health and recovery. Shanahan said he should “be fine once the broken foot heals.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything he had to say.”

“There are things like electromagnetic bone stimulators and pulsed ultrasound (technology) that stimulates bone growth,” Giza said, listing some potential treatments for Garoppolo. “They’re probably going to have him in an AlterG — an antigravity training treadmill — and in the pool where you can be almost no body weight. Stuff you do for pros that keeps them in shape and engaged. That’s why, potentially, he can come back sooner.”..There are also bone-building medications like Forteo, which professional athletes have reportedly used to speed up recoveries from fractures in the past.”

“This is home for me,” Johnson admitted. “This is always home. I never left the Bay Area. I got to go home and lay in my bed when I got home.”

“As legendary coach Bill Walsh once told him, it’s OK to punt early rather than make a mistake when a good defense backs you up. San Francisco’s defense has been playing some inspiring football...“Don’t put the young guy in a position where he has to feel like, ‘Oh, I got to force one,’” Montana said. “Let him punt the ball, especially early. Just get himself in a rhythm, and that offense does that for you. I mean, heck, you got [RB Christian] McCaffrey and [TE George] Kittle and [WR] Deebo, and that receiving corps is pretty good.”

“Hey look, man, I’ve already kind of sprinkled some words out there,” former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens said Wednesday morning on 95.7 The Game. “Like, ‘Yo, if you guys need a receiver, I’m good.’ Listen here, third down, red zone, trust me, I’m a very valuable asset. ... I’ve been training. … I’m already ready, I’ve already reached out to Jed York, I’ve already told him, ‘Yo, if you need somebody, I’m definitely a viable [option].”