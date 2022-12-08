49ers host DL Marlon Davidson on a visit

According to the transaction wire Wednesday, the 49ers hosted defensive lineman Marlon Davidson for a visit. Davidson was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons with the 47th overall pick out of Auburn. Davidson was waived earlier this season.

The Niners lost defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to a pectoral injury that’ll sideline him for 6-8 weeks. In addition, Javon Kinlaw has yet to be activated, so there’s a void that needs to be filled along the interior.

Ridgeway has played 285 snaps for the 49ers' defense this season and given them plenty of production as far as eating double teams, holding his ground, and freeing up linebackers to run freely.

As for Davidson, he appeared in 11 games for the Falcons in 2021, where he had 21 tackles, two for a loss, a sack, a fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. Davidson, listed at 6’3” and 303 pounds, recorded four total pressures on 156 pass-rushing snaps, to go along with six run stops on 109 run snaps.

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek lives for reclamation projects. Here’s a look at Davidson’s athletic profile:

With pick 47 in the 2020 NFL Draft, the #Falcons selected Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn.



He posted a good #RAS with good size, good speed, at the DT position.https://t.co/A0vWTYwSRj#InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/gEEH82HGdy — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 25, 2020

If the Niners were impressed with Davidson’s workout, don’t be surprised if they announce his signing before Thursday’s practice.