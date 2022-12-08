Nick Bosa sits out of practice for the second day in a row with ‘hamstring irritation’

Thursday’s injury report remained unchanged from Wednesday’s for the 49ers outside of Trent Williams returning from his usual veteran’s day off:

Didn’t participate:

- Nick Bosa (hamstring)

- Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

- Tarvarius Moore (knee)

- Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

Limited:

- Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

- Spencer Burford (ankle)

- Christian McCaffrey (knee)

- Deebo Samuel (quadricep)

Armstead, McCaffrey, and Samuel all practiced in some capacity. However, don’t be surprised if we see each player limited to some degree for the rest of the season, as during the week is an ideal time to get a player that’s banged up some rest.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back Leonard Fournette was added to the injury report as he was limited with a foot injury.

Nose tackle Vita Vea was limited with a foot/shoulder injury, while both safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield (ankle) did not participate. Also, and this is a big one, right tackle Tristan Wirfs didn’t practice with an ankle/knee injury.