Thursday Night Football thread: The debut of Baker Mayfield on the Rams

We have an NFC West team playing on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders. According to reporters at SoFi, newly acquired Baker Mayfield got all of the first-team reps with the starters.

So, in just under two days, Mayfield will be tasked with leading an offense without Cooper Kupp. The Rams are also shorthanded defensively, with Aaron Donald effectively being shut down for the season.

This is a step up in class for a 5-7 Raiders team that has just played the Chargers and Seahawks defense. And even though Donald is out, the Rams have trended toward being an above-average defense.

I think Josh Jacobs doesn’t come close to the success he’s been having, but Derek Carr and the Raiders have success through the air.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner didn’t exactly sing Mayfield’s praises earlier in the week. But Sean Mcvay said he should have gotten TuTu Atwell involved earlier in the season, so he should play a role tonight.

26-20, Raiders.

The Raiders are a 6.5-point favorite, with the total set at 42 at DraftKings Sportsbook.