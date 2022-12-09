Brock Purdy credits 49ers veterans for help in his first week as starter

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was asked about the best piece of advice he’s received this week during his media availability on Thursday. The rookie signalcaller did not single anything out, but credited several veterans for ensuring him that they had his back.

“And even the guys on defense, they’re like, do your thing on offense, we’re going to hold it down and do our part,” Purdy said. “And then the older guys on offense, like [RB] Christian [McCaffrey] and [TE] George [Kittle] and [WR] Deebo [Samuel], [WR Brandon Aiyuk] B.A., [T] Trent [Williams], all those guys, they’re like, man, we got you.”

The Niners selected Purdy with the final pick in this year’s draft out of Iowa State. Purdy was a four-year starter in college and was a two-time first-team Big-12 selection. After beating out Nate Sudfeld this preseason, Purdy was the 49ers third-string quarterback. Now, with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both likely out for the season, Purdy sits atop San Francisco’s depth chart.

While asking a rookie quarterback to contribute is always a risky proposition, Purdy arguably has the best supporting cast in the NFL. With arguably the best defense and skill-position group in the league, the 49ers are uniquely positioned to thrive with Purdy under center. Clearly, the surrounding talent wants to make sure he understands that as well.

Here’s Purdy’s full quote: