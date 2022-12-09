It’s Brock Purdy time for the 49ers. After helping San Francisco get a W against the Dolphins last week, the rookie seventh-round pick will make the first start of his career this Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will he be able to help the Niners secure another victory?

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings over Lions: I know the Lions have trended up and are at home, but the Vikings are five games ahead of Detroit in the standings and are underdogs.

Cowboys over Texans: It would be very Cowboys for them to drop this game, but my hope for Houston is zero.

Bengals over Browns: Cincy is simply the better team and seems to be putting everything together at the right time.

Ravens over Steelers: It’s been an ugly Ravens season from afar and yet they are still 8-4 and in first place. Lamar Jackson probably won’t play, but I’d still take Tyler Huntley over Kenny Pickett right now.

Kansas City over Broncos: Mahomes vs. Wilson once would’ve been an exciting matchup.

Seahawks over Panthers: Even if Seattle does regress down the stretch of the season, this game should be a win.

Bucs over 49ers: While the 49ers are the better team, Brock Purdy adds too much uncertainty for me to pick against Tampa Bay at +155.

Chargers over Dolphins: The Dolphins have dominated a lot of bad teams this season, and while the Chargers are flawed, injured, and inconsistent, I think they are a good value bet to beat Miami.

Bills over Jets: Josh Allen hasn’t been the same player since his elbow injury, but he should have enough against the Jets.

Eagles over Giants: Philly is the best team in the NFC until proven otherwise.

Titans over Jaguars: The Jaguars have been so frustrating this season. At this point, I know what the Titans have to offer and am betting on their consistency.

Cardinals over Patriots: In a matchup between two mediocre teams, I’m picking the most dynamic quarterback.

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Week 11: 10-4

Week 12: 10-6

Week 13: 8-7-1

Overall: 111-83-2

Here are the six games for this week’s contest:

Jaguars @ Titans, 10:00 AM Pacific

Vikings @ Lions, 10:00 AM Pacific

Ravens @ Steelers, 10:00 AM Pacific

Buccaneers @ 49ers, 1:25 PM Pacific

Dolphins @ Chargers, 5:20 PM Pacific

Patriots @ Cardinals, 5:15 PM Pacific (Monday)