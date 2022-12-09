Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Bucs

“Very bad: 2 plays

Bad: 9 plays

Neutral: 17 plays

Good: 8 plays

Very good: 7 plays (completion over middle to Kittle, Jennings, 2x to Samuel, dropped TD by McCaffrey, 2x completions escaping pressure on the run to Samuel, Aiyuk)”

“When you see him throw passes on scout team, I saw him get after some scout-team wide receivers. I’ve seen him get after some of our active wide receivers. When they’re not running and not doing what they’re supposed to do, it’s just in him. It ain’t even … it comes out before he even realizes, ‘Oh s—, I might be yelling at Deebo!’...For him, it’s just that competitive spirit and you see it. Even after he throws a dime, everybody’s, ‘Good job, good throw.’ Everybody comes to congratulate him and he don’t even … it’s like he’s locked in for the next throw. It’s not no, ‘Appreciate that, yeah, it was a good throw.’ It’s almost like I want to congratulate him, but I’m going to break his concentration. Part of me wants to, like, man, just relax, this is scout-team reps. But then again you understand that how he got to this point is his makeup.

“Brock was unbelievably helpful to me when I first got here,” McCaffrey said on Thursday. “On Saturday nights before the games, I would get Brock and we’d go through the whole play sheet, and he would recite the plays to me...I was doing it for me, but it helped him a little bit just being about to verbalize it out loud. I think that’s a big thing. He jumped right to it any time I needed him.”

“[Bosa] is the funniest person in the world to me,” the coach shared. “He is so hilarious. Every word is—he’s never rushed to finish his sentence, a thought. Every word is selected and perfect, and it just is always the same. And he’s such an animal on the field, but that’s how [his humor] always is. It does not change, and it’s very entertaining to me.

“But also, what he says is smart. It’s always usually right. But he doesn’t mince words, either. He’s a man of few words, and that’s why people like listening to him, too. He talks more and more, which is not to be confused with a lot, but that’s why our guys listen to him, because when he says something, each word, he does mean.”

“I got on his nerves on scout team, ‘Hey, man, get the ball in the playmaker’s hands; throw me the ball,’” said Mason....“I’d be joking around with him. But scout team is where you get made, especially going against the kind of defense we have.”