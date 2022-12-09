Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo won’t go on the injured reserve

The messaging surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo has become more consistent as the week has gone along. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joined the Rich Eisen show this week and had this to say about a potential Garoppolo return:

“I would say, and this is a bit of a projection, but I would say the best-case scenario at this point, for Jimmy Garoppolo, is dressing as the backup quarterback at some point as you get to the NFC Championship, or, more likely, the Super Bowl.”

That echoes what head coach Kyle Shanahan had to say when he spoke Wednesday, saying Jimmy’s return is more of an “outside chance” and that the 7-to-8-week timetable was for Garoppolo’s foot to heal, not play football.

49ers general manager John Lynch was on KNBR Friday morning and said Garoppolo wouldn’t go on the injured reserve as the 49ers would see how his healing process went. Lynch also said it’s doubtful Garoppolo will make a comeback this season:

“What I can tell you, as of right now, we’re not going to move Jimmy to IR. I think we’re just going to carry him on our roster, and we’re going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There’s a natural healing process that has to take place. I think there was a lot of good news in that it wasn’t the Lisfranc. There weren’t torn tendons and all that. There’s a healing process that has to take place. How quickly it will heal, that’s in the good Lord’s hands, and so we’ll sit back and see. I think we were encouraged, but I think Kyle also said it’s also highly unlikely. It’s a big ask. Jimmy’s got a really bright future, and a lot of years in front of him. We’re not going to put him in a bad position. So we’ll continue to consult with the doctors and let them kind of guide that decision. But there was some encouraging news earlier this week.”

The 49ers only have to designation to return from the injured reserve spots left. One of those will go to Javon Kinlaw if he continues to progress in the right way. The other will be reserved for Elijah Mitchell or perhaps Hassan Ridgeway. Both are expected to get healthy around the time of the Divisional playoff round.