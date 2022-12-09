49ers fans believe Brock Purdy can lead them to the Super Bowl

During the week here at Niners Nation, we publish a poll gauging fans’ confidence in the team's direction. Here are the results from this week’s survey:

Despite Jimmy Garoppolo likely being out for the remainder of the season, our confidence in the team remains high.

This week’s poll has a different feel, as Brock Purdy will be the starter for the remainder of the season.

While the nicknames are fun and flying at the moment, this still is a loaded roster with Super Bowl aspirations. Purdy stepped in on Sunday to lead the team to victory over the Dolphins. At a glance, it appeared Purdy was a veteran.

The victory left fans understandably excited. However, once the high of the victory wore off, the reality set in that Purdy would be the third starting QB for this team. Jimmy Garoppolo was playing his best football before his injury.

Some fans were all-in on the Purdy train. Others were cautiously optimistic. I expected this week’s poll to be close.

Boy, was I wrong!

After close to 600 votes from our readers, it was a landslide victory in favor of the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl with Purdy. Of course, the exact percentage was 69 percent (heh).

The following two games for Purdy and the 49ers will be telling. Facing the GOAT and the rival Seahawks is no easy task for any QB. Don’t tell that to 49ers fans.

It’s Purdy time.

The Niners are 3.5-point favorites, with the total on the game set at 37.5 at DraftKings SportsBook.