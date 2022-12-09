Shanahan on Bosa: ‘Hopefully, he’ll be good to go Sunday’

Nick Bosa has not practiced this week, which remained the case on Friday. However, according to the beat reporters on hand at practice, Bosa was spotted working out in the weight room, showing no hindrance of his hamstring when he was seen walking.

We’re in Week 14. Bosa can get by on mental reps for the rest of the season if there’s any indication that his hamstring is bothering him. It should also be worth noting that the media is only allowed to view the first 20 or so minutes of practice. Furthermore, the 49ers play the Seahawks for what is basically the NFC West championship the following Thursday.

Questionable

DL Nick Bosa (hamstring)

OUT

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

S Tarvarius Moore (knee)

Shanahan said that Bosa doesn’t need to practice to play. He also confirmed that the 49ers are taking into account they play the Seahawks on a short week. So, perhaps Bosa could be on a snap count.

Arik Armstead, Spencer Buford, and Deebo Samuel are all off the injury report and are good to go for Sunday. That’s a great sign that each player made it through the week. Burford didn’t play against the Dolphins, so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not he returns as the starter after a one-game absence.