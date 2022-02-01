Golden Nuggets: DeMeco’s Not Done yet

“From the outset, he was peppered with questions throughout the season about his future and the competition with Lance, dissecting whether he felt secure in his job. And all you’d hear from his teammates was how consistent he was each day, how confident and inspired they were by him.”

“The New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all teams with a potential need at the quarterback position that Rapoport believes could be in on the Garoppolo sweepstakes. Depending on how free agency, trades and retirement decisions play out, that list of potential suitors could expand or shrink (Green Bay, Seattle and Pittsburgh come to mind).”

“Apart from the obvious, quarterback-branded questions, San Francisco has several key players hitting the open market to think about. Among them: guard Laken Tomlinson, defensive backs K’Waun Williams and Jaquiski Tartt, defensive tackle D.J. Jones and defensive end Arden Key.”

“According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the coach declined a second interview with the Minnesota Vikings, opting instead to remain with the 49ers.”

““He’s expected to have surgery, really, as soon as it can be scheduled, to begin the healing process. Probably, you’re looking at about 4-6 weeks of recovery. [He’ll] recover long [before] the [2022] season, but as far as when the actual trade will be, teams may want to wait until they are 100 percent sure that he is fine following surgery.”

““Trey and I, we have the same trainer,” Aiyuk shared. “We both work out together down in Southern California. So, I’ve talked to him. I’ve talked to Nate [Sudfeld] as well. We’ll be down there, throwing together, working out together.””

“Shanahan’s conservative bent makes the 49ers predictable in the fourth quarter. Combine that with a quarterback who hasn’t been able to take over playoff games, an offensive line that picked a bad time to get overwhelmed, and the 49ers offense didn’t look like itself. Just like it didn’t in the Super Bowl.

And this team is too good for that. They have to be hoping Lance solves some of these issues with his booming arm and mobility. But maybe with that needs to be some inventory taken. Why is a team so good squandering games they’re controlling?”

“Said safety Jimmie Ward: “Some of the stuff you see Jimmy (Garoppolo) doing from time to time, you see Patrick Mahomes doing, Kyler Murray doing, Aaron Rodgers doing — he has that inside of him. He’s a competitor. And he has a big body, too.”

“Ryans staying: Rookie defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, 37, declined a second interview for the head-coach opening with the Vikings, opting to continue his coaching development with the 49ers, NFL Network reported. Ryans would have been among a group of five candidates for the position.”

“I have no doubt in my mind … he is a generational talent,” All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams said. “Now it’s just putting that talent with the work ethic and making it come together on Sundays.”

Said defensive tackle Arik Armstead, another team captain: “I’m excited for his future and his career. And I can’t wait to see what he does. I’m sure everyone is excited and ready to see it. I’m a big, big fan of his.””