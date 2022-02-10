Golden Nuggets: Elijah Mitchell Dishes On Jimmy and Trey

“Jimmy Garoppolo is Elvis Grbac,” Smith said. “My point is, you always hope that he’ll turn the corner.”

“Elijah Mitchell cannot do 17 games with that amount of workload. You don’t want Deebo Samuel getting 15 to 20 snaps at running back which is what he was getting at the end of the season. So it would help everybody if another really quality back was part of that mix. So why not Mostert?”

“Shanahan initially did not pick up the phone when Kittle called but answered when Juszczyk gave him a ring.”

“Just by seeing him, he was very locked in, and he was always asking questions, always being prepared like he was going to play,” Mitchell added. “So that’s big when it comes down to that.””

“It was just a matter of time before Jimmy Garoppolo was gone and I think that now, but who knows?” Florio said. “They may surprise us. They may decide to have one more year with Jimmy Garoppolo. It all comes down to when Trey Lance is going to be ready to go and really, is he ready to go?”

“Four days before the season began, Matt Barrows, David Lombardi and Tim Kawakami tested their predictive powers with some carefully crafted over/under scenarios for the 49ers. “