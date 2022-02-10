NFL announces German regular-season series for 2022-2025 seasons

The NFL announced Wednesday that the league would be expanding its international series from London and Mexico City. The NFL plans to tap into the German market, NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell announced.

The NFL has played internationally since 2007 in some capacity. They’ve played 30 games since 2007 in London. Since 2016, there have been three games in Mexico City.

The league will now play four games, once a year, from 2022 to 2025 at FC Bayern Munich Stadium (Munich) and Frankfurt Stadium (Frankfurt) as the league dabbles in European expansion.

Don’t expect the 49ers to take a trip to Europe anytime soon, though. Back in December, the league announced their International Home Marketing Area teams and markets. There were four teams allocated to Germany:

Here’s the full statement from the NFL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Following a competitive application process, FC Bayern Munich Stadium, the home of the Bundesliga champions, was selected as the venue for two of the four International Series games to be played in Germany over the next four years. Frankfurt Stadium will also host two games. “We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich’s fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga.” The game in Munich will be one of five international games staged by the NFL in 2022, including one in Mexico and three in the UK - two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a Jacksonville Jaguars home game at Wembley Stadium. Home teams for international games will be announced in the coming weeks, with dates and matchups to be confirmed in conjuction with the 2022 NFL schedule announcement later this year.

Fifteen years ago, when the NFL started playing games in London, expansion into playing in other countries was always going to happen. And while London and Germany might not be in the near future for the 49ers, I wouldn’t rule out a game in Mexico City.

The 49ers have nine home games next year. That’d be fun to see San Francisco in Mexico City against a team like the Chiefs or Rams. Would you take a trip to Mexico City?