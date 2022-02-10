Just when you thought you were done with 49ers QB takes, we got yet another one from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on KNBR yesterday. Florio doesn’t think it’s a given that the 49ers are done with Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Who knows? They may surprise us. They made decide to have one more year with Jimmy Garoppolo. It all comes down to when Trey Lance is ready to go. I think it was sufficiently against the grain for them to do what they did last year in keeping Jimmy once they made the move for Trey Lance. It would not shock me if when they go back and look at all their options, make a decision, and the decision is, ‘We want to give Trey Lance one more year to get ready, and we’ll roll the dice one more time with Jimmy G.’ I mean, they got close enough to the Super Bowl that it wouldn’t stun me. And I know that not getting there makes it easier to move on, but again, they surprised me in keeping him into Week 1 this year and rolling the whole season with him. It just wouldn’t surprise me if they did it again because they’ve already done enough with Jimmy G to make me say, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect that.’ So I’m not going to be stunned if they decide to give it one more go.”

At this point, the takes won’t stop until Jimmy Garoppolo has literally cleaned out his locker, packed his bags, and is on a flight to another NFL city.

While anything is certainly possible, everything the 49ers have said - and far more importantly, everything they’ve done - tells us that Garoppolo has thrown his last pass for the scarlet and gold.

The more interesting angle to me is how Trey Lance feels about so many people questioning whether he’s ready or taking things a step further and saying that he isn’t ready after 10 quarters of professional football.

