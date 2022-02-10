49ers WR coach Wes Welker to follow Mike McDaniel to the Dolphins

Multiple reporters confirmed that 49ers wide receiver coach Wes Welker would be joining Mike McDaniel in Miami as Welker will serve as the Dolphins head coach. Welker played for the Dolphins back in the middle of the 2000s. I wonder if this was an easier decision to return home.

This is the sixth change to the coaching staff so far this season:

Mike McDaniel (Dolphins HC)

Richard Hightower (Bears SPTC)

Jon Embree (Dolphins AHC/TE)

Wes Welker (Dolphins WR)

Butch Berry (Dolphins OL)

Zach Yenser (University of Kentucky OL)

Anthony Lynn has been the only arrival.

On Thursday, I interviewed Deebo Samuel. One of the questions I asked Samuel was who he felt would be the “next Mike McDaniel.” Here’s what Samuel said:

Wes Welker. How he helps us with install. How he goes over the install with us. Just hearing how he talks about things that could actually help. I think he makes it relatable. He’s been in the league for a long time and seen a lot of plays. I think it’s just the mindset that he has.

Add another coach to the list that the 49ers will have to replace.