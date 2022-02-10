Former 49ers DT Bryant Young named a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022

The 2022 Hall of Fame class was named Thursday evening, and former 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young received good news as the hall came calling. Here is the list of players who were inducted:

DT Bryant Young

S LeRoy Butler

LB Sam Mills

WR Cliff Branch

DL Richard Seymour

Official Art McNally

OT Tony Boselli

Statement from San Francisco 49ers Ownership on Young:

“Congratulations to Bryant Young for receiving the ultimate honor of being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. B.Y.’s tenacity, dedication and leadership throughout his illustrious 14-year career earned him respect from his teammates and the 49ers Faithful alike, helping him garner numerous career accolades highlighted by a Super Bowl championship. While he inspired us all through his courageous play, his legacy derives from the integrity, class and character he exemplified to all of us at the 49ers and in the community. B.Y. and his wife, Kristin, will forever be family and we’re beyond excited as this next step of his football journey lands in Canton.”

Young was originally selected by San Francisco seventh overall in the 1994 NFL Draft. He spent his entire 14-year career with the 49ers (1994-07), starting all 208 games in which he appeared and registering 774 total tackles, 27 passes defended, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and 89.5 sacks, which ranks first in franchise history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Young’s 208 games played are tied for the third-most in franchise history and the most among 49ers defensive linemen. He also started all 11 postseason games in which he appeared and notched 37 total tackles, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and 3.0 sacks. Young was a member of San Francisco’s Super Bowl XXIX championship team.

Young made an immediate impact in San Francisco, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1994. He was also a four-time All-Pro (1996, 1998-99, 2001) and Pro Bowl (1997, 2000, 2002-03) selection and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1999.

Young was named the recipient of the Len Eshmont Award eight times (1996, 1998-00, 2004-07), the most in franchise history, the Bill Walsh Award in 2004, and the Ed Block Courage Award in 2005.