NN Prediction contest, Super Bowl edition: Rams or Bengals?

We’ve reached the final prediction of the season. It’s the Super Bowl, where Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay is a favorite in his second Super Bowl. The Rams are 4-point favorites at DraftKings SportsBook, with the total on the game set at 48.5. I think the Rams win comfortably.

I’d guess the score is around 28-17, so this game should go under, too. My MVP prediction is Cam Akers. I think McVay plays it conservative, and Akers breaks a few runs.

Rams @ Bengals - Sunday, February 13, 3:45 p.m.

You know the rules by now. You know these teams well, too. The Rams are full of superstars. Their team goes as their stars do. That’s worked out well for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Bengals seem like they’ve made it this far due to the opponents messing up. Both Ryan Tannehill and Patrick Mahomes couldn’t have played worse in the second half of each playoff game.

Will their luck continue in the Super Bowl?