Niners Nation had the opportunity to sit down with Trey Lance yesterday on behalf of Sleep Number (more on them below), and Trey shared his expectations for next season.

“There are going to be ups and downs. No one is perfect. I definitely don’t come in expecting to be perfect, but I definitely need to be ready to go for those guys. I truly believe and trust and know that those guys are going to be ready to go. We have so many weapons, offense, defense, special teams wise - and obviously our coaching as well. I’m very excited to be able to work with these guys this offseason and going into the season.”

While that’s a good way to try and lower the incredible expectations everyone will have for him, Trey made it clear he wants to play in 2022.

“Yeah, absolutely. I’m confident that I’ll be ready to go. OTAs, training camp, and absolutely Week 1.”

Once that does happen, he is going to be subject to the wrath of Kyle Shanahan, who, as we’ve seen, isn’t afraid to show people how he feels on the sideline.

Shanahan’s reaction at the end… pic.twitter.com/fJjyYPaseO — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 24, 2021

Even in 10 quarters of playing time, Trey has seen the smoke come out of Kyle’s ears.

“There’s been a couple poor decisions by me that I’ve gotten heard a little bit from, but it’s all love at the end of the day. We’re all working towards the same goal, so you’ve got to listen to what someone says and not necessarily how they say it. Especially in a tense situation like that...You feel the intensity, for sure. You see the look on his face. You feel the intensity, but at the end of the day, I’m probably just as hard on myself, if not harder than anyone else is gonna be on me.”

You can watch the interview here or listen to the podcast version everywhere podcasts are found.

Sleep Number is the official Sleep and Wellness Partner of the NFL. Thanks to Sleep Number, they’re donating $5,000 to Pride in the Tiger Foundation in Trey’s name. This foundation provides scholarships to Marshall Senior High School’s graduating seniors.

Other topics in the interview