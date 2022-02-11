If you were looking to make Super Bowl LVI a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling advice. Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and the Director of Content for Ball Blast Football for those of you who don't know.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Rams are 4 point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are the three best prop bets you can make in the big game this weekend.

Cooper Kupp over 105.5 receiving yards

Not our boldest pick, sure, but clearly one of our safest. Simply put, Kupp is unstoppable. All year long he’s been tearing up defenses that have literally spent their entire week trying to take him away, and that won’t change in this game.

Kupp has gone over this total in 11 of his last 15 games, and the Bengals haven’t exactly been stopping opposing teams’ number one target lately. LA loves to put Cooper in the slot and that’s where Cincinnati has had trouble this postseason. Only the Bucs have allowed more yards out of the slot in these playoffs.

In the last game Kupp played, which you may remember, he had more than 105 receiving yards on third down alone. If you don’t listen to anything else we say, make this bet.

Tee Higgins over 69.5 receiving yards

Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd might be getting more pub from the media, but Higgins has led the team in yards per game, yards per catch, and receptions per game since the Bengals’ Week 10 bye. That is not a small sample size.

Also, Higgins has had at least 96 yards receiving yards in 6 of his last 9 games. It’s entirely possible he leads the team in that category on Sunday, especially if Jalen Ramsey is shadowing Ja’Marr Chase. Let others get the love, you take home the cash.

More combined touchdowns: Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon over Cam Akers and Van Jefferson

We couldn’t let the Super Bowl go by without taking a flyer on a weird prop bet, right?

With Mixon and Boyd at +200, there’s value here. Boyd has scored in four of his last six games and Mixon hit pay dirt 16 times this year. That should be enough to give them the edge over a duo that hasn’t really produced touchdowns.

Van Jefferson hasn’t scored in any of the last seven games, and he’s dealing with a knee injury. Cam Akers hasn’t hit the end zone since he returned at the end of the season, and he only has five in his entire career (including playoffs).

Potential pizza-money bets:

Matthew Stafford over .5 INTs (as long as the Bengals defenders can catch, that is)

Tee Higgins longest reception over 24.5 yards

Joe Mixon under 62.5 rushing yards

If you’re feeling lucky: Defensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVI MVP: +1000

