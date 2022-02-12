Golden Nuggets: Joe Montana Weighs In On 49ers’ QB Situation

“I think you keep Jimmy until you find somebody else,” Montana said. “I don’t think Trey’s ready to play yet, myself, and after talking to some of the players. It’s one of those things that, if you can keep Jimmy healthy, he plays well enough to get you here.”

“To recap, Shanahan has now seen two assistants leave for head coaching jobs over the past two years and is almost certain to lose DeMeco Ryans, too. Look to quality control coach Bobby Slowik to be the sort of “next up” assistant in Shanahan’s offense.”

“I feel like there wasn’t a week that he didn’t get better,” Samuel said. “Every week, he was getting better and better. And then Kyle mentioned that during the year. ... I didn’t too much watch the practice squad reps. That was Kyle doing [that]. He was just coming back, giving me feedback. He’s like, ‘Trey getting better this week. Trey getting better.’ I’m like, ‘OK, cool.’”

“Is Jimmy Garoppolo terrific or trash?

Over the past two seasons, two full-throated camps have formed when it comes to the 49ers quarterback. And Garoppolo has given each one plenty of material.”

“For us, it’s just continuing to build that relationship,” Lance told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday. “Him understanding how I see the game and vice-versa. I’m trying to get to that point. Every time he talks football, I’m trying to write everything down. I want to record it. He’s just that type of brain. Same with [former 49ers OC] Mike McDaniel. I haven’t been around too many people that every time they talk about something it really means a lot. I want to write it down because if I don’t, I feel like I’m missing out on something. “