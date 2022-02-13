Super Bowl start time: Live stream, TV channel, more for Rams vs. Bengals

Today marks the final game of the 2021-22 season. You could describe this season for the 49ers in several ways. But entertaining has to be near the top of the list. There was never a dull moment for the Niners.

They swept the Rams and Bengals during the regular season but fell to Los Angeles when it mattered the most. A disappointing finish to the season shouldn't undermine what I would call a team that overachieved.

Before the season started, we all felt like this team could make the playoffs. A miserable start nearly burst the playoff bubble. A dramatic finish helped propel a team built for the playoffs to win games they had no business winning. We’ll discuss this more.

Today is about the Super Bowl. The Rams are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total on the game set at 48.5. The game kicks off at 3:45 p.m. PT.

The game will be broadcasted live on NBC, and you can stream it on Peacock. You can also watch the game on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App. This game was supposed to be on CBS, but the networks swapped years so NBC could have the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, which started last week.

Here’s a look at the broadcast lineup:

Play by play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen

Rules expert: Terry McAulay

Pregame hosts: Mike Tirico, Maria Taylor, Jac Collinsworth

Pregame analysts: Tony Dungy, Drew Brees, Rodney Harrison, Chris Simms

Trophy presentation: Mike Tirico

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.