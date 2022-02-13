Golden Nuggets: Who Are Y’all Rooting For??

“[It]’s just so hard to compare guys,” Montana said. “Go back and look at Otto Graham, who won what? Ten or 11 championships before there were Super Bowls. Watch him play, and how do you compare him to that era where what did they to wide receivers back then, they’d throw you in jail for.”

“It kinda came out of nowhere,” Samuel told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on 49ers Talk on Radio Row in LA. “Kyle came to me and said ‘We’re going to give you a couple of carries this week.’ I’m willing to do whatever with the ball to help the team win.”