The 49ers have the fourth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023

The 2021-22 season is complete, and the Rams are Super Bowl champions. We don’t have to play the “would have should have game.” There’s no doubt the 49ers should have played in that game yesterday. I’m sure the Chiefs, Packers, Bills, and a couple of other teams feel the same way.

It’s time to turn the page. DraftKings SportsBook released the Super Bowl odds for the 2022-23 season. The 49ers are tied with three other teams for the fourth-highest odds to win it all next season. Here is a look at the top teams:

Chiefs +750

Bills +750

Rams +1000

Cowboys +1400

49ers +1400

Bengals +1400

Packers +1600

If Aaron Donald is serious about retiring, Los Angele’s chances will take a dramatic hit. Conversely, that would be the best news for the rest of the league, especially San Francisco.

On the surface, the 49ers tied for fourth seems high until you look at the rest of the league. Everybody has question marks. The Niners just so happens to be at the most important position.

Only the Rams have higher odds to come out of the NFC:

Rams +450

49ers +550

Packers +650

Cowboys +650

Buccaneers +1100

Cardinals +1200

Green Bay is supposedly going “all-in” to entice an Aaron Rodgers return, but that won’t be easy with their salary cap situation. The Cowboys are talented, but as long as Mike McCarthy is their coach, it’s difficult to take them seriously.

Tampa Bay won’t have Tom Brady. Kyler Murray is allegedly self-centered. The 49ers will have a new quarterback under center. Trey Lance couldn’t ask for a better situation to walk into. Still, the pressure is on him and Kyle Shanahan to perform.

This offseason is sure to be full of surprises and transactions by the 49ers that we didn’t see coming. What happens with Jimmy Garoppolo will be the first shoe to drop. Despite a change at quarterback, the Niners being thought of so highly tells you all you need to know about what Vegas thinks about the ceiling of this time.