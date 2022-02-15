Golden Nuggets: Several 49ers Mobilize Against Artificial Turf

Hutchinson: Breaking down 49ers’ biggest offseason decisions
“With that defining trade on the horizon, some mega extensions looming, and a handful of key, expiring contracts, the 49ers have some monumental decisions to make. Here’s a look at those decisions and what’s at play.”
Executive explains why Washington could ‘justify’ trading first-round pick for Garoppolo
“However, one NFL executive believes there is a possibility that the Washington Commanders could fork out a premium for Jimmy G. Specifically, the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft.”
NFL.com 3-round mock draft has 49ers doubling up on cornerbacks
“Reuter has the 49ers double-dipping into the rookie cornerback pool with the first two picks. He has San Francisco selecting cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields of Penn State with the No. 61 overall pick.”
49ers’ Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa among NFL players calling to ban artificial turf
“According to the NFLPA, players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries, a 32 percent higher rate on non-contact knee injuries, and a 69 percent higher rate of a non-contact foot or ankle injury when playing on artificial turf.”
“Offensive tackle Trent Williams was named as not only the league’s top offensive lineman but the top player in all of football, ranked No. 1 on the list with a 98.3 grade. The grade is the highest mark PFF have ever given to an offensive tackle.”
Kawakami: What the Rams’ Super Bowl victory means for the 49ers’ future (paywall)
“A few weeks ago, the 49ers were just three points worse than the team that was just three points better than its opponent in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Very same stadium. Very similar games.”
