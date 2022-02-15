Less than 24 hours after Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl, people began discussing his candidacy for the Hall of Fame. Richard Sherman did not like that one bit.

I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP https://t.co/TDQn8sJZfO — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 14, 2022

No idea why Sherm also decided to body slam Matt Ryan out of nowhere, but okay. He continued.

He did nothing spectacular. Its really a macrocosm of his career. Did good. Not great. Made a few wow passes. Made a few face palm passes. Aaron Donald and Von are the two HOF he should thank. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 14, 2022

There is no measuring stick that makes Stafford a hall of famer other than playing in the most passer happy decade in NFL history. Inflated numbers make ever QB that starts 10+ years a “hof” — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 14, 2022

Richard Sherman is right. Just because someone wins a Super Bowl doesn’t mean they automatically deserve to be discussed for football’s highest honor.

Sherman also wrote on Twitter, “Stafford has literally no accolades.” That isn’t exactly true, as the former number one overall draft pick does have a Pro Bowl to his name and a Comeback Player of the Year award.

But that’s it.

While it may be hard for some people to understand, it is possible for someone to become a champion without being one of the best players of all time - even if that person is a quarterback. It’s also possible that Stafford plays five or six more years and finishes out his career with more championships and some All-Pro and Pro Bowl appearances. If that happens, we should revisit the discussion.

Until then, however, Richard Sherman has spoken.