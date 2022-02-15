Dee Ford’s injury guarantee of $4.6 million becomes fully guaranteed today

We’re in a dead zone for NFL news, so we’ll have open threads every afternoon to talk about the randomness that’s going on in 49er land and call it “49ers afternoon.”

The silliness of the offseason started Monday quickly as one NFL executive said the Washington Commanders could justify spending a first-round pick on Jimmy Garoppolo.

The executive, who was quoted anonymously about Washington’s quarterback options for 2022, “doesn’t think Garoppolo is worth the 11th selection or any first-round choice based on skill set and injury history,” but believes the organization could justify the move if they deem the draft’s top QBs as unstartable. A high first round pick would be quite the price for a quarterback who was mostly efficient in Kyle Shanahan’s run-first offense. Niners beat writer Cam Inman this month said the team might take a Day Two draft pick for Jimmy G. Among the most QB-desperate teams in the NFL, Washington would be a bad spot if they once again had to turn to Taylor Heinicke as their Day One starter.

If John Lynch flips Jimmy for the No. 11 overall pick, nobody will ever say a bad word about him for the remainder of Lynch’s career.

Denver feels like the most plausible destination. The Broncos need a quarterback, and John Elway and Lynch have seemingly done business with each other every year. If you’re Garoppolo, Denver is loaded and would be the best-case scenario. That’s where I’d want to play.

Peter King joined 95.7 The Game Tuesday afternoon and said the best-case scenario for the 49ers would be if Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson return to their respective teams. That would, in turn, drive Jimmy’s price up. He also said Washington is in play at No. 11, as would Pittsburgh be at No. 20. King added Washington and Carolina as potential QB needy teams, too.

Don’t forget about Ford

According to former NFL agent Joel Corry, Dee Ford’s injury guarantee of $4.6 million for his roster bonus for the 2022 season becomes fully guaranteed today. Ford’s current cap hit for ‘22 is $11.91 million.

If the Niners release Ford with a post-June 1 designation, they’ll save $7 million against the cap. However, that money won’t come off the books until after June 1.

The team didn’t extend George Kittle or Fred Warner until after June. We likely won’t see an extension for Nick Bosa or Deebo Samuel until July. The $7 million saved from Ford’s inevitable — we thought this last year, so maybe not — release would go to one of the Niners star players extensions.