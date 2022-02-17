Vic Fangio is unlikely to join the 49ers coaching staff

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco tweeted that former 49ers defensive coordinator and Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch recently played a round of golf together. That’s one way to start a tweet.

There have been whispers that Fangio would join the Niners coaching staff to some capacity in recent weeks. But, according to Maiocco, “there’s nothing happening along lines of Fangio joining the 49ers staff.”

Fangio likely would have been a “senior defensive analyst.” However, I doubt he wants to be a position coach at this stage of his career.

I would love to know how interested Fangio was in returning to the 49ers, how close both sides were to an agreement, and what Fangio proposed.

Despite what you think of Fangio as a head coach, he’s undeniably one of the brightest defensive minds in football, and we’ve seen his influence propagate through the NFL — look no further than the Rams defense.

The 49ers still have to fill out a handful of coaching vacancies on the offensive side of the ball. So far, Brian Fleury has replaced Jon Embree as tight ends coach. Fleury has been the only coaching hire.

Here’s Fleury’s coaching profile from the team’s site:

Brian Fleury is in his second season with the 49ers and first as an offensive quality control coach. He spent the 2019 season as a defensive quality control coach with the team. He joined San Francisco after spending the previous three years with the Miami Dolphins as the team’s football research analyst (2016) and director of football research (2017-18). In his roles with the Dolphins, Fleury worked closely with defensive coordinator Matt Burke to help prepare for upcoming opponents and follow NFL trends. He assisted the team’s defensive backs in 2018 after assisting the defensive line in 2017 and linebackers in 2016.

When Kyle Shanahan worked under Jon Gruden and Monte Kiffin, he had to learn defense for a year before coming to the offensive side of the ball. So it’s no surprise he has his assistants do the same.