Golden Nuggets: Jimmy Confirms He’s Getting Traded... But Where?!

“We are now, clearly, about to enter the Trey Lance era. There will unquestionably be drama, overreactions, and probably a stretch where some fans wish Garoppolo was still around. But the message on Tuesday was that Garoppolo is headed elsewhere, and the 49ers chips are still all-in on Lance.”

“I think they’re trying to do the best for me. I’m trying to do the best for them,” Garoppolo said Tuesday in a video call with Bay Area reporters. “We’re working together on that. (We) really haven’t made too much progress on it, but I think things will start happening here pretty quickly.

“This guy’s focus, his work ethic, he’ll have a plan, and it will be a comprehensive one. When you have the talent and that ability, and what he showed me in the moments, and there were few, when he had the opportunity to go play, I saw that competitive greatness that you look for in people that are going to lead your organization. However brief it was, I saw it. It gives me a lot of belief that it’s there, and he is exactly who we thought he was when we picked him, and we’re really excited about that.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch held their end-of-season press conference on Tuesday. Here is everything they had to say.”

“I did want to say one thing because I forgot after the game, and it’s not just kissing up to them,” Shanahan said. “What our fans did in L.A. was not just the coolest thing for the head coach of the Niners, it was one of the coolest things I’ve seen in sports, to watch the commitment of a fanbase to try to go take over another stadium, and to watch how hard [the Rams] were trying not to [allow it].”

“I knew this would happen eventually, but you can never be totally prepared for moments like these,” he said. “It’s just weird. You put yourself through all these things, you put yourself out there as a player, you make all these great relationships and then you know, things come to a halt. But that’s just life. You’ve got to keep moving on. Keep things rolling. And enjoy the moment.”

“Good news for 49ers fans worrying about how the team will handle lucrative contract extensions for Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa: General manager John Lynch already is on the case.”

“Presuming that they’re turning the team over to Lance next season, the 49ers really don’t have control over the Garoppolo trade market. His value will be determined by other teams with their own specific needs and timetables, and a lot of things are lined up to possibly limit what the 49ers might actually get in this deal.”