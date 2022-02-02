49ers fire assistant head coach and tight ends Jon Embree

The 49ers were expected to make changes to their coaching staff this offseason. We thought the team might lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs. DeMeco Ryans removed his name from the Vikings' job for consideration. Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview with the Dolphins Thursday.

There are multiple changes among each team’s coaching staff every year. Solomon Wilcots, who has been covering the NFL for years at NFL Network, was a broadcaster, and now on Sirius XM Radio, reported the 49ers fired assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree.

Embree spent the past five seasons with the 49ers and also coached with Kyle Shanahan in Washington back in 2010. George Kittle would go out of his way to speak highly of Embree.

The timing of this — Brian Flores sued the Giants over hiring practices — couldn’t look worse in a social media age where everyone wants to blame somebody without knowing the entire situation.

In this case, Wilcots framed it as racism:

Wilcots may have more information on this than us, but if not, this is dangerous to put out there and unfair to the 49ers. If the team asked Embree to take a pay cut, then it’s safe to assume that was the case for the majority of the offensive staff.

Embree is the first assistant that was fired. I’d expect a handful more, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

I don’t enough about Embree as a coach, but his energy and excitement were a joy to watch when he was on the sideline.

There are three sides to every story, and this is no different:

