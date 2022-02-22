Tim Kawakami of The Athletic wrote his offseason prediction column yesterday, and he started out with a bang. Kawakami’s first prediction is that the Jimmy Garoppolo trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of this month, which of course, means at some point in the next six days.

Tim has multiple justifications for this theory:

“The 49ers and Garoppolo both are interested in clearing the decks relatively quickly…They have to understand that an extra delay could make it seem like they’re hesitant to fully anoint Lance.”

“The 49ers want to do right by Garoppolo and that means sending him somewhere he wants to go and not taking so long that all of the good spots are already taken.”

Ultimately, Tim predicts the 49ers will trade Garoppolo to the Steelers for fourth-rounder this year and a conditional fourth-rounder next year that could become a second-round pick.

Personally, I’m not so sure I agree with Kawakami’s assessment. Unless they’re blown away by an offer, it doesn’t make sense for the 49ers to move so quickly. The number of potential buyers will change based on what happens with the other big names QBs on the market.

No quarterback-needy team is going to be pressured into trading for Garoppolo before the Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson dominoes fall. Why would they when those three are clearly better quarterbacks, and the 49ers definitely aren’t keeping Garoppolo on the roster next year?

The Garoppolo trade is coming. The 49ers have said it through their actions, Jimmy Garoppolo has said it through both his words and his actions, and the team’s salary cap situation demands it. Whether that trade happens in the next week, however, remains to be seen.

Catch up on everything you need to know with the 49ers in Five podcast every weekday! Download it wherever podcasts are found.