Golden Nuggets: Happy Twosday

“I don’t know that he will. I’m not predicting that he will. But I have a feeling that he will. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. If he does, many will be surprised. I won’t be.”

“Of all the rookie quarterbacks last year I am the most concerned about Trey Lance,” McFarland said. “I just think from an injury standpoint he didn’t prove he could stay healthy. From a quarterbacking standpoint I didn’t see enough to say ‘you know what? We can build around X, Y, Z.’ … He’s built physically, but those attributes got him hurt this year. So, I am terribly concerned about it, but if he doesn’t pan out, Kyle Shanahan and or John Lynch won’t have a job.”

“And with Jimmy, the question is going to come down to what number of those three that we’ve talked about for a year — Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson — is it three of three, two of three or one of three that will be available by a trade? And how many suitors are out there after the dust settles on those three guys?”

“These are predictions, not suggestions. I’m not saying what Shanahan and Lynch should do. (I do that in other columns at other times and I do this frequently.) In this column, I am weighing everything we know about this team, everything Shanahan and Lynch have done in past offseasons and everything that is happening around the league — and distilling it into a few guesses.”

“The pieces to the 49ers’ 2021 defensive line truly started falling into place during a Week 8 trip to Chicago.”