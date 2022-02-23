49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu shares some confidence on Twitter

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu shared some early-offseason confidence on Monday. The Athletic's David Lombardi Tweeted that Omenihu recorded 14 pressures on his 77 pass-rushing snaps from Week 14 onward. The veteran defensive lineman referenced Lombardi's Tweet and added, "Just give me a full year in that system..." sharing with fans that he has high expectations for himself in 2022.

Just give me a full year in that system… https://t.co/LSND2V5XOF — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 22, 2022

The 49ers acquired the veteran defensive lineman at this year's trade deadline from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. While San Francisco's defensive line had several breakout performances this season, Omenihu took some time to thrive in the Niners' defensive line rotation.

Omenihu appeared in nine regular-season games for the Niners and recorded six tackles, one pass defended, and one quarterback hit. However, Omenihu took his play to another level in the postseason, putting together a dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild-Card Round. Omenihu recorded three tackles, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in their 23-17 victory.

Still, the 49ers' defensive line has helped player after player post-career years consistently since Kris Kocurek was hired as the team's defensive line coach. In this past season alone, Nick Bosa, Arden Key, Kentavius Street, D.J. Jones, and Jordan Willis all had the best seasons of their careers.

With Key, Street, Jones, and Willis all becoming free agents, though, there will likely be ample opportunity for Omenihu to take on a more prominent role. Nevertheless, given his relative struggles in the system, it's a promising sign that Omenihu believes he will thrive going forward with the Niners.