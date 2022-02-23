Golden Nuggets: Which Backup QB Will Be Linked To The 49ers Today?

“Having been burned once already by not going after Brady, it’s a pricey road and complicated most clearly by the Buccaneers needing to play ball, but it is far from impossible.”

“In this league right now, I’ve said if you’re not Tom Brady or Peyton Manning — a guy that can stand back there and pick you apart, know where you’re going with the football before the ball is even snapped — you better have someone that can move around a little bit and get away from these 4.4 (-second) defensive ends.”

“James Bettcher’s time in San Francisco didn’t last long. The former Giants and Cardinals defensive coordinator joined the 49ers’ coaching staff last season as a senior defensive assistant last season. Now he’s joining the Bengals as their linebackers coach per a team announcement.”

“While the national pundits argue about which all-time great quarterback the 49ers should acquire — Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady — the 49ers reportedly are searching for a backup quarterback.... And the No. 1 backup quarterback on their list appears to be Marcus Mariota.”

“McDaniel realized he had to do something to distinguish himself. So he asked to work with offensive line coach Chris Foerster so he could learn Shanahan’s system in a way none of the sharp-minded assistants did — from the offensive line’s perspective. Kyle Shanahan was strongly in favor of the move.”