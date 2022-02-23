The Shanaplan: Could Jimmy Garoppolo look better in a different situation next year?

We don’t know where Jimmy Garoppolo will play next season. We assume it’ll be in a good situation where Garoppolo has a chance to make the playoffs. Washington, Denver, and Pittsburgh are the three usual suspects, but the Cleveland Browns are a potential landing spot that gets left out.

Let’s play the hypothetical game. Let’s say Jimmy ends up in Cleveland after the Browns release Baker Mayfield and save $18 million in cap space. Then, after retaining Jarvis Landry, the Browns sign Allen Robinson.

Is there a chance Garoppolo will look better in a different situation next season while running a similar offense? You can pencil him into the Steelers or Broncos and ask the same question.

During today’s episode of The Shanaplan, Akash and myself asked if we learned anything new about Jimmy this past season, could he look better in a different situation next year, and if we could envision Garoppolo leading another team to the playoffs in 2022.

Akash isn’t as optimistic:

“That’s hard to envision — for a multitude of reasons. First, the coach in San Francisco. The coaching staff, really. Between Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel. What they had this past season gave Jimmy Garoppolo a great foundation to be successful. Then the next thing would be what’s around him on the offensive side of the ball. A lot of people were down on the offensive line this season, especially Tom Compton and that right side. Overall, in a lot of the pass-blocking metrics, they ranked in the top-5 for the majority of the season. For the overwhelming part of the season, they were a really good offensive line. Then you look at George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, and Jauan Jennings, who kinda came on as the season went along. How many teams offer that time of coach, offensive line, and talent that put you in a position to succeed? The one thing I would say where his situation could improve is where he’s more secure in his position as a starter. In terms of there’s not a Trey Lance or somebody waiting in the wings and looking over his shoulder. He’s the starter the next couple of years and doesn’t have the pressure of, ‘hey there’s a young guy looking over my shoulder. Where he just kinda lets it fly.’”

There aren’t many offenses in the league that present a better situation to play quarterback other than the 49ers — which is why fans are so frustrated with the inconsistent results.

A lot would have to go right for Jimmy to play above the level he has in San Francisco for his new team. I watched Garoppolo against the Lions in 2018 earlier this week. He’s the same quarterback as far as decision-making and holding onto the ball, taking unnecessary sacks. The difference is after multiple injuries, Garoppolo doesn’t move as well.

For more Jimmy talk, you can listen to the entire episode below:

Other topics include:

What did we learn about Jimmy G this season (1:45)

Could Garoppolo look better next year in a different situation? (5:58)

Does Garoppolo make the playoffs next year? (8:01)

Who would you rather sign: Za’Darius Smith or Stephon Gilmore? (9:58)

Is Jarvis Landry a possibility for the 49ers? (17:16)

Which position should the team NOT address in free agency? (20:45)

Who needs to take the next step in 2022? (23:04)

Is there a player the Niners should go out of their way to keep? (29:21)