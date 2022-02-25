We don’t know when it will happen yet, but the 49ers will play the Chiefs at some point during the 2022 season. Whenever that date happens, you can rest assured Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill will have it circled on their calendars.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Ward had plenty to say about the Chiefs.

“Oh, man, I wish I could catch Tyreek [Hill]. I’d love to put that boy to sleep...I’m looking forward to that matchup with [Travis] Kelce, too. I’m looking forward to that match-up with Kelce. Please, somebody go and tell him I said it. I’m looking forward, I can’t wait. I can’t wait until that matchup. Oh, and remember all that shit I was talking, too? In the season I was telling you a tight end wouldn’t get over 50 yards over me? And everybody was talking - well, some of y’all was with me. Y’all knew what your boy could do. But some of y’all was like, “Oh, you’re not that guy.” Yeah, okay. Alright. Yeah. Uh-huh. Uh-huh, I know I ain’t, but did a tight end get over 50 yards on me? Matter of fact, did they even try and throw the ball to a tight end when I was covering him? No, sir. No, sir. No, ma’am.”

Jimmie Ward has never lacked confidence, and that’s obviously still the case.

The 49ers were going to have enough to deal with facing the team that beat them in Super Bowl LIV. Throw in Ward’s comments, and the cherry is officially atop the sundae.

Ward also added his two cents when it came to the possible un-retirement of Tom Brady:

“I don’t think Tom Brady is coming out of retirement...I’m saying it doesn’t sound crazy, Tom Brady coming out of retirement to play one more year, but I don’t know. Didn’t he come out with his speech, his retirement speech already? So, I don’t know, man. I don’t know, bro. Tom Brady, I’m not saying he can’t do it. I feel like he can. He’s proven it, that he can go to another franchise, and win a Super Bowl that year.”

So far, all we know for sure about Brady’s plans is that he’s going to produce and star in road-trip comedy for Paramount.