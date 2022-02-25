49ers QB coach Rich Scangarello hired as Kentucky’s OC

We’ve seen multiple changes along the 49ers coaching staff early in the offseason.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was hired as the Miami Dolphins head coach. McDaniel took Jon Embree, the Niners tight ends coach, and Wes Welker, the wide receivers coach.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello is joining the college ranks. Scangarello is being hired as the Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator.

This is the second time Scangarello has left the organization. I’m skeptical about how much the team will miss Scangarello, based on the production and growth they’ve gotten out of the position.

The only addition to the staff remains Anthony Lynn, as the team braces for the Trey Lance era.

Bobby Slowik is the current passing game specialist on offense. He figures to be next in line for offensive coordinator if Kyle Shanahan elects to promote somebody from the staff inside of the building. Here’s Slowik’s coaching profile:

Bobby Slowik is in his eighth year in the NFL and second season as a 49ers offensive assistant. He spent the previous two years (2017-18) as the team’s defensive quality control coach. Slowik has also worked in the NFL with Washington as a defensive assistant (2011-13) and video assistant (2010).

John Beck would make the most sense as a quarterback coach for the Niners. He’s worked with Trey Lance in the past and will this upcoming offseason, too.

Beck also played under Kyle Shanahan in Washington and knows what Shanahan wants out of a quarterback.