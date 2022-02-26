Golden Nuggets: The Coaching Exodus Marches On

““The timing was perfect for me to be a coordinator again especially under a head coach who has a vision for the offense we will run,” Scangarello said. “(Mark Stoops’) belief in a pro-style system felt like the right opportunity for me and at the right time. I’ve watched UK play on film and I really like the quarterback Will Levis. Seeing how he plays in this high-level system was part of the appeal. I think we will continue doing great things and I’m ready to get started.””

“I expect him to go West Coast, with either Seattle or San Francisco to scoop him up, and him to thrive,” Sherman added.”

“Mostert’s agent, Brett Tessler, told Chan that the sides “have been in touch” about a new deal for Mostert.”

“The losses of McDaniel, Welker and Scangarello will put Lance and Shanahan’s relationship and mind-meld, something that will be a key to the 49ers’ 2022 success, under the microscope even further.”

“Daniel Jeremiah doesn’t believe that the absence of a first-round pick in this year’s draft is as big a deal as some might think. That is certainly good news for the San Francisco 49ers, who won’t draft in the first round until 2024, barring any trades.”

“In my opinion, yes,” Jeremiah responded. “He’s more talented than any quarterback in this draft class coming out, and I don’t even think it’s particularly close. If he had a chance to go back to school and continue to grow and play and develop, yeah, I think he would have been the first pick in this draft.”

“The most injury-riddled position for the 49ers? Running back and cornerback duked it out for top honors during the 2021 season.”

“The 49ers’ executives will meet with interested teams at the combine. There are at least a few interested teams, I’ve heard, though I don’t know specifically which ones they are. I believe the teams that have checked in with the 49ers on this already have been OK’d by Garoppolo or are likely to be approved if and when things get close to a deal.”

“One interpretation: The NFL doesn’t play games in late February, but there is no shortage of gamesmanship.”