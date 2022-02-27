 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Golden Nuggets: 49ers Front Office Exec Interviewing For Steelers GM Role

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, February 27th, 2022

By Yinon Raviv
49ers’ executive Ran Carthon a candidate for Steelers GM job

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bring in a new general manager to replace Kevin Colbert, who is stepping down after the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon is among the candidates for the job, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.”

Extensions for Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa among San Francisco 49ers’ priorities

“Many of the decisions coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and their staffs make this offseason will be geared toward helping Lance in 2022 when, presumably, he takes over as the long-term starter.

With that in mind, here’s a look at what the Niners must do to again be a Super Bowl contender.”

Could Stephon Gilmore Actually Sign With the 49ers?

“Even with Sherman’s words, I still find it difficult to believe Gilmore will sign with the 49ers.”

5 USFL Draft picks 49ers may want to watch for 2022

“While teams like San Francisco wouldn’t net A-list talent if it plucked a USFL standout for the upcoming 2022 regular-season campaign, there are nevertheless some potential fits the 49ers may be interested in who found themselves recently drafted.”

Assessing 49ers draft strategy in 3-round Draft Wire mock

“They may need to find a starting left guard depending on what happens with Laken Tomlinson in free agency, but they shouldn’t reach just for the sake of position. Hayes is a good player who started 24 consecutive games for Oklahoma at left guard. If he can slide in and start, great. If he’s just a reserve, that’s not so bad for a late third-round pick.”

